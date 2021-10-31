Telangana adds 121 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI): Telangana on Sunday added 121 new cases to its COVID-19 tally, which climbed to 6,71,463 while one more person succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 3,956.

The number of active cases stood at 4,009, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 55 cases followed by Rangareddy district 10.

A total of 25,021 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2.75 crore.

A total of 183 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,63,498.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.81 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 98.17 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI VVK ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)