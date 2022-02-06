Telangana adds 1,217 new cases to coronavirus tally

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday registered 1,217 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total positives to 7,77,530 while the toll rose to 4,100 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of cases with 383, followed by 103 in Ranga Reddy and 99 in Medchal Malkajgiri districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today. A total of 3,944 people recovered from the infection on Sunday taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,46,932.

The active cases stood at 26,498, the bulletin said.

A total of 48,434 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.25 crore. The samples tested per million population was 8,75,507.

The case fatality rate was 0.53 per cent and the recovery rate 96.06 per cent. PTI VVK ROH ROH

