Telangana Adds 122 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Telangana on Sunday recorded 122 fresh COVID-19 cases and two related fatalities taking the total number of positives in the state to 6,72,489 and the toll to 3,966.

The number of active cases stood at 3,764, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 46 cases followed by Rangareddy district 10.

A total of 25,847 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2.77 crore.

A total of 171 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,64,759.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.85 per cent and 0.58 per cent, the bulletin said.

