Telangana Adds 146 New Cases To Its COVID Tally

Telangana on Sunday recorded 146 fresh coronavirus cases taking the total infection count to 6,78,288 while the toll climbed to 4,007 with two more fatalities.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 3,846, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 72, followed by Ranga Reddy 20.

A total of 189 people recovered from the disease, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,70,435, the bulletin said.

As many as 26,625 samples were tested today, taking the total number tested till date to 2.90 crore.

The Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 0.59 per cent whereas the recovery rate was 98.84 per cent.

