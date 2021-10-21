Telangana adds 183 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (PTI) A total of 183 new COVID-19 cases and one related fatality were recorded in Telangana on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 6,69,739 and the death toll to 3,943, respectively.

A total of 183 COVID-19 recoveries were reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,61,829, leaving active cases at 3,967, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation logged the highest number of 59 cases followed by Karimnagar (18) and Rangareddy (15) districts.

A total of 41,363 samples were tested today, and cumulatively the number of samples examined was 2,71,97,428. The recovery and case fatality rates were at 98.81 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 98.12 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, the bulletin said. PTI VVK BN BN

