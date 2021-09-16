Telangana Adds 259 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Telangana on Thursday added 259 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 6,62,785, while the death toll rose to 3,900 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 72, followed by Khammam (22) and Warangal Urban (16) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 301 people recuperating from the infectious disease, the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,53,603.

Active cases stood at 5,282.

It said 58,261 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number tested till date was 2,57,11,341.

The samples tested per million population were 6,90,793.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.58 per cent and 98.61 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.61 per cent, respectively, at the national level.

