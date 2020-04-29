'Telangana Becoming Rice Bowl Of India Due To Cultivation Of Record Level Paddy': CM KCR

The improvement in irrigation facilities has led to the cultivation of record-level paddy, making Telangana the ‘rice bowl of the country,’ said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday.

The CM added that a comprehensive strategy is being planned to fix a reasonable support price for the agricultural produce, as there is an increase in the yield this year. KCR directed the concerned officials to set up 40 Lakh tonnes capacity godowns and to form 2,500 farmer groups.

During a review meeting with ministers for agriculture and civil supplies and top officials, Rao noted that the lives of people in Telangana are associated with agriculture, with 60-65 lakh farmers in the state along with many others dependent on agriculture.

The CM added that his government’s top priority is the construction of irrigation projects as he plans to utilise about 1,300 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of Godavari and Krishna waters in the coming days. He also said that the availability of water has improved due to the revival of tanks under Mission Kakatiya and 24-hour free power supply.

‘Produce will be doubled in the years to come’

KCR said, the state will soon be able to cultivate two crops in 1.45 crore acres and three crops in 10 lakh acres under various projects, thus emerging as the ‘rice bowl of India.’ He expressed confidence that the produce will be doubled in the years to come.

The CM stressed that farmers should grow crops that have demand in the markets. He directed the agriculture department to suggest which crop should be grown in a particular area and farmers can follow the same. KCR also noted that the increase in crop cultivation has lead to more demand for fertilisers and pesticides and seeds.

This monsoon season, there is a need for 22.30 lakh tonnes of fertilisers, he said, adding that arrangements are being made to keep the fertilisers available for farmers. KCR said that the state has sufficient fertilisers for the month of June. He, therefore, suggested farmers purchase them in May. Farmers should not crowd the shops for fertilisers, but purchase them in a proper manner, said Rao.

