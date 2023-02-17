Telangana BJP Alleges AIMIM Corporator Attacked Party Workers During Meet; Probe Underway

On Thursday, Telangana BJP alleged that an AIMIM corporator along with a few others attacked the party workers during the corner meeting. They alleged that the incident happened in the limits of Kalapathar Police Station in Hyderabad and claimed that police did not take any action as they watched as "spectators".

The BJP further alleged that the police instead of taking action misbehaved with the party workers. Following this the saffron party staged a protest demanding immediate action on the AIMIM corporator and the police personnel who misbehaved with the BJP workers.

BJP leader Uma Mahender said, " AIMIM Ramnasthpura Division corporator identified as Mohammad Khader along with a few others attacked the BJP corner meeting. We immediately called the police and informed them about the incident. The police reached the spot but watched as spectators and did not take any action".

"The police also misbehaved with the BJP Karyakarthas after which we protested at the Kalapathar Police Station. Later, South Zone DCP, Sai Chaitanya consoled us and assured us that action be will be taken against all of them and thus we withdrew the protest," Mahender added.

DCP South Zone Sai Chaitanya said that a case has been registered in regard to the incident and assured action including all police personnel who misbehaved with BJP workers. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

