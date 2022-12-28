Telangana BJP Chief Alleges 'funds Being Misused By State Govt', Writes To Giriraj Singh

Alleging misuse of funds, Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay has written a letter to Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh. Sanjay, in the letter, which he released to the press, claimed that the officers of the Panchayat Raj department misused the digital key of the bank accounts of sarpanches and withdrew funds without their knowledge.

Adding to the allegations, Telangana BJP Chief said that the same funds were used to pay personal electricity bills.

“It is also reliably learned that they have also utilised the funds for clearing the old dues, which is against the rules. I have received representations from sarpanches from all parts of Telangana to take steps to re-depositing the funds into their accounts,” Sanjay wrote in the letter.

Telangana govt has a habit of diverting funds: Bandi Sanjay

He further alleged that the Telangana government has frequently misappropriated money designated by the Union government for gram panchayats and that he had also observed MGNREGA funds being diverted.

In light of this, he asked the Union minister to take the appropriate steps to safeguard the rights of local bodies in accordance with Constitutional Amendments 73 and 74.