Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Detained In Midnight Drama Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained on Wednesday by the police after midnight from his residence in Karimnagar. This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state which is scheduled on April 8 where he will be inaugurating the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati along with various other developmental projects.

As per the reports, a team of police arrived at the MP's residence in Karimnagar and took him into custody. This created a tense atmosphere as the BJP state chief's supporters and party workers stormed the area and tried to stop the police from detaining him.

Amid the chaos, Bandi Sanjay could be seen being dragged by policemen while his supporters were not letting him go. Later, he was made to sit inside a police van. Reportedly, he was taken to Bommala Ramaram police station in the Nalgaunda district.

However, the reason behind the arrest is not known. More details on the police action are awaited.

#WATCH | Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay detained by police from his residence in Karimnagar pic.twitter.com/RZgakJpSwX — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Ruckus over Bandi Sanjay's arrest

Telangana BJP to launch state-wide protest over Bandi Sanjay's arrest

BJP State General Secretary Premender Reddy has stated that Bandi Sanjay was detained by police past midnight from his residence in Karimnagar illegally. He raised questions on the charges under which the leader has been held. Reddy stated that this action was only taken to create disturbance in PM Modi's upcoming programme.

"BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was detained past midnight from his residence illegally. They should have initiated a legal process in the morning, where would Bandi Sanjay go? This is nothing but to disturb PM Modi's programme in Telangana," Reddy alleged.

"What was the need for this action against a Member of Parliament at midnight? What are the crime and case? They are not telling us anything. He is being taken to Bhongir. Why is he being taken there?" Reddy further questioned.

Reddy alleged that the reason behind this action is that BJP is raising its voice against the KCR government over the question paper leak case. This is all against the 'Democracy'.

Telangana BJP leaders following the detention of Bandi Sanjay said that a state-wide protest would be launched. "We are planning to do a state-wide protest against the police action against the BJP State President," added Reddy.

What was the need to detain him (Bandi Sanjay) at this hour? What is the case and why has he been detained, no one has informed us. The reason is that he is asking questions to the state government and the KCR govt is trying to disturb PM Modi's visit to the state. We will hold a… pic.twitter.com/e1WZc2A2cT — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023



