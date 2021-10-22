Telangana BJP Lauds PM Modi's Relentless Efforts As India Crosses 100 Cr Vaccination Mark

Following the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 immunisation shots in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gudur Narayana Reddy stated on Thursday that the people of the country are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's persistent efforts.

Reddy congratulated PM Modi on reaching this milestone, stating, "After China, India has achieved the landmark of administering of 100 crores vaccine doses. The Central government has achieved this target in a short span of time under the able leadership of PM Modi."

The BJP representative went on to praise the Prime Minister's efforts, saying that PM Narendra Modi ensured that the vaccines reached every corner of the country through his vigilant monitoring. "The Prime Minister has played a pivotal role in the production and distribution of vaccines in the country," he added.

Reddy went on to say that the Centre has kept a close eye on the transportation and distribution of vaccines to all states and that it has handled shortage issues and assured that vaccination doses are plentiful in all states. Reddy lauded the Prime Minister for providing free vaccines, saying, "This has ensured a breakthrough in achieving the target of 100 crore vaccine doses and it would pave way for complete vaccination of people of the country," he said.

According to a Telangana BJP politician, the Centre used a five-pronged plan to contain the pandemic, including COVID-appropriate behaviour, testing, tracing, treatment, and immunisation. He also stated that the government has taken numerous actions to protect the lives of crores of workers and traders who have been adversely affected by the lockdown.

100 Crore COVID vaccinations

"With large scale vaccination, the second wave was controlled immediately and the number of cases has been coming down steadily. The third wave may not spread in the country as vaccination programme is being carried on vigorously," he added. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 100.59 crore vaccination doses have been delivered to eligible recipients so far.

In India, the COVID-19 vaccination programme began on January 16, 2021. Initially, only Health Care Workers were eligible for the immunisation (HCWs). As of February 2, front-line staff are now eligible for immunisation. On March 1, the immunisation programme was expanded to include everyone over the age of 60, as well as those over the age of 45, who had one of the listed 20 comorbidities. It was extended to all adults above the age of 45 on April 1. COVID-19 immunisation became available on May 1 to all people over the age of 18.

(with inputs from ANI)

