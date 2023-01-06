Telangana BJP President Detained By Police During Farmers' Protest Against KCR Govt

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by the police after he reached the collectorate office in Kamareddy along with farmers to protest against the TRS government's municipal master plan. In the visuals emerging from the protest site in Kamareddy, BJP workers along with the farmers were seen clashing with the police whereas some were seen climbing the gates of the collectorate office.

#WATCH | Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay and farmers protest outside the Collectorate office in Kamareddy against the municipal master plan and the TRS government. pic.twitter.com/SwY758cgC1 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

This comes just hours after a bandh was observed in the district headquarters town of Kamareddy as part of the protest. This protest was called on by local farmers against the alleged inclusion of their agricultural lands in an industrial zone in a draft master plan for the town.

During the bandh, which saw shops and other commercial establishments shut for the day, around 100 people, including farmers and leaders of opposition parties, were taken into preventive custody and released later. With both Congress and the BJP lending their support to the farmers, Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with other party leaders, had called on the family of a farmer who allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday reportedly fearing loss of his land to join the agitation. The police, on the other hand, said that he took his life due to other reasons. Earlier today, BJP also shared pictures of the Telangana BJP president's visit to the farmer named Payyavula Ramulu's house.

BJP reacts to Sanjay's detention

While speaking to Republic, BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao reiterated that the farmer committed suicide due to the state government's plan which the CM K Chandrashekar Rao-led government is calling a 'draft'. "If it is a draft, why should they go and execute it?" Rao questioned. He said that the BJP is backing the "hapless farmers whose land will be snatched away under the guise of a master plan to actually acquire lands for friends and families of KCR".

"BJP leaders are in Kamareddy and we are protesting in support of the farmers who have used an uprising kind of an event to express their anger," Rao said adding that the "democratic right of the opposition party is being contained".