Telangana BJP Protests In Hyderabad Over Alleged Attack On Union Minister's Convoy

In a major development ahead of Huzurabad by-elections in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a massive protest on Saturday against the state Government in Hyderabad over an alleged attack on Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy's convoy by TRS workers last night.

"In a civilized society, this kind of attack never happens. In the coming Huzurabad by-election, the BJP is going to bring a landslide victory. The way TRS attacked Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy last night shows their fear of defeat, and they will surely be defeated. KCR and TRS leaders have already accepted defeat. BJP is campaigning peacefully. People are carefully observing the actions of KCR." said Telangana BJP leader Dinakar Lanka, while speaking to Republic.

The Huzurabad assembly constituency in Telangana will witness a triangular contest among the candidates of the ruling TRS, BJP, and Congress in the by-poll scheduled to be held on October 30.

Thirty candidates, including BJP's Eatala Rajender, TRS nominee Gellu Srinivas Yadav and Venkat Balmoor of Congress, are in the fray after the withdrawal of candidatures came to an end on Wednesday.

Huzurabad by-poll in Telangana

The by-poll has been necessitated by the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June this year after his removal from the state cabinet over allegations of land grabbing. Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, joined BJP and is seeking re-election. Rajender has been a senior leader who won from Huzurabad, on behalf of TRS, since 2004. He served as the leader of TRS in the undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He held the portfolios of finance and health in the TRS regime led by K Chandrasekhar Rao after the formation of separate Telangana in 2014.

The by-election assumes significance as the ruling TRS is keen on demonstrating that its dominance in state politics continues unchallenged. It is crucial for the BJP as the party aims at emerging as the alternative to the TRS in the 2023 Assembly elections. The counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.

