Telangana BJP Stages Protest Against TRS Govt Demanding Vacant Job Notification

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued its protest against the K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government in Telangana to release vacant job notifications. The protests were called by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other saffron party leaders.

According to reports, when Bandi Sanjay was holding a press conference at his camp office on Sunday, a police team reached there and took BJP leaders, including Bandi, into preventive custody and shifted them to the local police station.

He added, "You will experience more... Employees, teachers, journalists, activists must be able to touch. The days are coming when you too will be dragged to jail."

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party had said that the Biswal Committee appointed by KCR found that one lakh 92 thousand jobs are vacant in Telangana. "If you don't issue notification by January, the CM should remember that BJP activists will stall the assembly session to be held by you," Bandi Kumar had warned.

He also slammed the TRS government for not issuing Group 1 posts notifications even once during the past seven years. "What has a separate Telangana been created for, if not for providing jobs,?" BJP Telangana chief asked.

BJP's in-charge for party affairs in the state Tarun Chugh said Sanjay Kumar is ready for an open debate with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on various development issues in the state.

A BJP delegation Friday met Telangana governor Tamilisai Sounderrajan and requested him to suspend Government Order (GO) 317 and take expeditious steps to fill 1.92 lakh vacancies in the state within a stipulated timeframe.

