Telangana BJYM Stage Protest Over Fee Hike In Private Colleges, Party Workers Detained

On Friday, Telangana Bhartiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists held a protest against the hike in the fees of private junior colleges in front of the State Board of intermediate education of Nampally. The workers clashed with the police during the protest and were later detained.

The protest was staged against the increasing fees of private colleges when people are trying to overcome the COVID pandemic. They further demanded that colleges should immediately pay the salaries of lecturers and faculties of the colleges which have been pending for the last 10 months.

Hyderabad: Members of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) detained during a protest against fee hike in private junior colleges pic.twitter.com/gLlfWPT9jY — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

The protesters accused that the Intermediate Board and private junior colleges are working hand in hand. They alleged that colleges have hiked the fees and not even paid the salary to their staffs. Nearly, 6000 lecturers were removed from the job during the lockdown and now they are demanding to give them their jobs back.

Meanwhile, the Private colleges are urging parents and the students that how would they maintain the colleges and pay their staffs without taking fees from the students. However, the state government has not responded yet.

Telangana estimates Rs 50,000 crore revenue loss last fiscal

Earlier this month, the Spokesperson of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sravan Dasoju remarked that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is 'behaving like he is the owner of public money and he is spending it without any accountability". An ex-MP, Dasoju pointed out that once a state with surplus revenue, Telangana is now under a debt of Rs 4,000 crore. He was referring to the employment and infrastructural developments for which the KCR-lead Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government had taken a loan in the past 5 years.

Telangana suffered a revenue loss of around Rs 50,000 crore in the previous financial year due to the pandemic and this impacted the overall budget outlay for FY 2021-22. Telangana has Rs 1.8 lakh crore as its budget outlay for the new FY.

