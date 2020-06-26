Telangana: Bonalu Festival To Be A Low-key Affair This Year Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

This year, Bonalu festival will be a low-key affair in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the reports, the temple priests and officials will be part of the celebrations and only 10 poeple will be allowed for the festival.

Speaking to ANI, Endowment Officer Mahender Kumar said, "All the arrangements have been made to organise the festival traditionally. This year the bonalu festival arrangements are kept simple because of this pandemic going on. Temple priests, temple officials will be part of festival celebrations. Only 10 people are allowed for the festival. The rituals will begin at 8.00 am and will end by 12.00 noon."

The famous festival of Telangana is celebrated in Asadha masam of Telugu calendar. The annual celebration starts from Sri Jagadmaba Mahakali temple in Golconda and are also celebrated across other parts of the cities. It takes place for nine weeks.

Minister of Home Mahmood Ali reportedly said that every year the festival, which has been declared a state festival after the formation of Telangana, in a grand manner. According to the reports, the state government has funded 15 crore rupees for the conduction of the festival smoothly last year.

'No need for a lockdown'

Last week, Telangana's Health Minister Etela Rajender said that there was no need for another lockdown in the state. Rajender believes that the number of patients recovering in the state are as high as 97% and that the remaining who have succumbed had comorbidities.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Nearly 10,000 people have died across India and around 200 in Telangana due to COVID-19. There is no need for lockdown now in Telangana. Patients are being treated as per the guideline of the ICMR and WHO."

920 new cases

However, the surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continue with 920 people testing positive and five succumbing to the virus on Thursday, taking the tally to 11,364 and the toll to 230, the state government reportedly said. While 4,688 people have been discharged so far, 6,446were under treatment. According to a bulletin, The COVID-19 test results uploaded on the portal by private labs have shown serious 'abnormality' which may be due to technical issues in the way of testing.

