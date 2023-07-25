Telangana BRS Leader Gives Away Free Tomatoes To Poor On Minister KTR's 47th Birthday

When tomato prices are soaring in the retail market and denting the common man's pocket, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader distributed it for free of cost to people in Warangal on party president and minister KT Rama Rao‘s birthday on Monday.

BRS leader Rajnala Srihari said that he distributed a basket, each containing nearly two kilograms of tomatoes, to 300 poor people at Chowrasta Centre in the city as he found poor people finding difficulty purchasing the same due to high prices.

In the viral video, Srihari is seen can be seen distributing the commodity to poor people, queued in front of a table consisting of tomatoes in pink plastic baskets. Following the BRS party colour scheme, the baskets were painted pink.

While speaking to the media about the initiative, Srihari said, "We are distributing tomatoes to mark the 47th birthday of KT Rama Rao." He stated that he wishes to him become the Telangana Chief Minister one day.

"We have organised a tomato distribution program today as our CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and KTR have directed the BRS members to ensure that the public doesn't suffer at any time due to high prices of commodities," Srihari added.

Skyrocketing tomato prices

The price for tomatoes went to an all-time high, selling at over Rs 150 per kilogram in retail markets across India. The skyrocketing price of the commodity was attributed to several factors ranging from logistics to weather conditions. It compelled households to curtail tomato consumption.

In October 2022, Rajanala Srihari distributed liquor bottles and live chicken to almost 200 party workers ahead of the launch of BRS as a national party on Dussehra. The video of him distributing liquor bottles and live chicken also went viral.