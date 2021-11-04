Telangana: Bus Services Restored In Village After Class 8 Student Writes To CJI NV Ramana

In response to a letter by a Class 8 student of Telangana, Chief justice of India NV Ramana recently intervened to restore bus services to a village. P Vaishnavi, a resident of Chidedu village in Rangareddy district, had written to the CJI seeking his help in the restoration of bus service, which was stopped in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.

Vaishnavi had said in her letter that she and her siblings were facing inconvenience to go to school and college due to the lack of bus facility. She noted that her friends and other villagers were also facing difficulty due to the absence of bus service.

Vaishnavi, whose father passed away due to cardiac arrest during the first wave of COVID, said that she was unable to bear the autorickshaw charges for travel.

Responding to her letter, CJI Ramana alerted the MD of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar to restore the bus service to transport the students on school timings in token of honouring the Right to Education of children.

After being informed by the CJI, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) restored the bus service to the Chidedu village.

TSRTC restores 30 bus routes across Telangana

On behalf of the TSRTC management, the MD expressed thanked the Chief Justice for alerting them on the issue and appreciated Vaishnavi for taking the initiative of writing the letter. The MD affirmed TSRTC's commitment to the right of education of children and assured that it will provide connectivity for the benefit of students in the entire state.

Through a press release, the MD informed that TSRTC officials have already restored about 30 routes during the last one month. Efforts are being made by TSRTC officials to restore such services, the release said.

The TSRTC requested passengers, including students, to contact their nearest bus depot manager for restoring the corporation buses to their villages. People are also requested to contact the TSRTC's customer support team and also tweet to the MD's office, the release said.

