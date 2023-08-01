Telangana Cabinet Takes Major Decisions In Run Up To Assembly Elections

With Telangana Assembly elections around the corner, the Telangana state cabinet meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday took several decisions.

While addressing the media, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao said that the cabinet discussed the damages due to heavy rain. "27,000 people have been shifted to relief camps and rehabilitation will be provided to all of them. Rs 500 crore have been released for relief operations and repair of the damaged roads, and temporary repairs taken up on a war footing. The state govt will give ex-gratia to more than 40 who died during heavy rains," said KT Rama Rao.

The cabinet discussed the issue of absorbing Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers as government employees and has decided to strengthen the RTC for public transportation. A sub-committee with officials will study the demand to consider 43,373 TSRTC employees as government employees. State Special Chief Secretary to Finance Ramakrishna Rao will be the head of the committee. A Bill to promote RTC workers and government employees will be introduced in the ensuing Assembly session.

"To meet the growing demand, the cabinet has decided to expand the public transport and so the Hyderabad Metro Rail will be expanding in the next 3 to 4 years. The cabinet approved the proposal to develop a metro rail network at the cost of Rs 60,000 crore on a 101 km stretch additionally. The new network will be completed in 3 to 4 years' time. Hope the central govt will help and if there is no support, the state will go alone. The state government will pursue the centre. It will be a coalition government in 2024 and BRS will play a key role and seek the centre’s help," said KTR.



"The Cabinet discussed the three Bills that were rejected by the Governor. The three bills related to Municipal Administration, Panchayat and Education will be adopted in the ensuing assembly session. Governor will have no role after the state government adopts the rejected Bills for a second time," KTR added.

Coming up with a new policy, the State government will take care of all orphan children and bring orphan state policy. The cabinet approved the names of B Satyanarayana from the Erukala community (ST) and D Sravan from the BC community as MLC candidates under the governor quota.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has given its nod to establish a Horticulture college in Mahabubabad. Four TIMS super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad. Rs 1800 crore to develop a 2000-bed capacity in the NIMS. Another 8 medical colleges will be set up in the district. Telangana will be the first state in India to have one medical college in each district.

The International Airport in Hyderabad caters to the needs of 2.5 crore air passengers every year. The cabinet discussed the development of a second airport at Hakimpet as a defence airport. The Hakimpet station will function in a hybrid system and the matter will be taken up with the Defence Ministry.