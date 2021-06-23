Telangana Caps COVID-19 Testing & Treatment Price At Private Clinics After HC Order

Quick links:
PTI
After the Telangana High Court instructed State Public Health department, Telangana Health Department has capped up prices for COVID-19 treatment and testing charges at private hospitals and diagnostic centres. The private hospitals' management had requested the State government to revise the price cap fixed for COVID-19 treatment. This had occurred after Telangana High Court came down heavily on CM K Chandrashekar Rao-led government.
In a circular dated June 22, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department stated that Telangana State Government constituted a committee to give recommendations for capping the said charges relating to "treatment in private hospitals/ nursing homes and capping of prices for conducting diagnostic tests and investigations for COVID-19".
Government vide the said circular dated June 22 stated that private hospital's price ceiling are as follows:
With regards to COVID-19 related investigations at diagnostic centres, the following ceiling is said to apply:
In respect of Ambulance services by private operators, the following cap must have been allowed by Telangana government:
In the said circular, the State Government ordered that all private hospitals must adhere to time to time guidelines issued by the State or GOI. The hospitals were instructed to refrain from "experimental treatment, unnecessary investigations and inflammatory makers to be avoided".