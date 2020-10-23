Telangana: Central Team Visits Hyderabad To Assess Damage Due To Floods That Killed 70

A five-member inter-ministerial team of the central government is on a two-day visit to Telangana for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages caused by the recent heavy rains and floods. The central team visited various flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, while the residents shared their concerns related to damage of property and their belongings. The five-member inter-ministerial team, led by Joint Secretary Praveen Vasishta, met state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who said the state government had taken all measures to minimise loss of life and property due to the floods.

The team was given a power-point presentation and briefed about the extent of damage caused by the torrential rains, that triggered flash floods, inundating hundreds of houses in low-lying areas here and elsewhere in the state last week, and left 70 people dead. The rains have subsided since the last couple of days.

Loss of crops estimated at Rs 8,633 crore

The officials of irrigation, municipal administration, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), energy and other departments interacted with the Central team and gave an overview of the loss incurred, it said.

They informed the team that there was excess rainfall during the last ten days which resulted in flooding. Though there were rains in the entire state, excessive damage occurred in and around Hyderabad and neighbouring districts. Breaches to three major tanks, coupled with flooding in Musi river, resulted in low-lying areas being inundated, the release said.

The losses to crops and roads were estimated at Rs 8,633 crore and Rs 222 crore respectively. The GHMC suffered damage worth around Rs 567 crores, it said.

The Telangana government has released Rs 550 crore for immediate flood relief and food packets were supplied to more than two lakh people. Three members of the Central team visited various rain-hit localities in the city and interacted with flood victims, a GHMC release said.

Floods claim over 70 lives in Telangana

Telangana is grappling with the incessant rainfall and flood situation which has affected life and property in its capital city Hyderabad, killing at least 70 people. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced an immediate relief compensation of Rs 10,000 to each poor household from the low lying areas adding that the government would start disbursing the compensation from Tuesday itself.

The CM also announced that all the houses which were completely destroyed in the rains and floods would be given an assistance of Rs One Lakh each and partially damaged would be given Rs 50,000 each.

