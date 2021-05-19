Telangana: Chief Minister Orders Implementation Of Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme

In order to escalate the state's medical facilities, Telangana's health department on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Health Authority to implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the state. The official statement came from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) which also mentioned that guidelines to execute the facility have been finalized by the state government. Chief Minister KCR has also directed the officials to ensure extending of the medical services sync with the guidelines.

Following CM Sri KCR’s decision to join the Central Government’s #AyushmanBharat Scheme i.e. PM Jana Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the State Medical and Health Dept. today signed an MoU with the implementing agency @AyushmanNHA. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 18, 2021

Following the MoU, Telangana Medical and Health Department's Principal Secretary issued an order to Aarogyasri Health Care trust CEO for the same. A high-level meeting was also chaired by the Chief Minister with state officials at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on the COVID situation. In the meeting, the CM ordered officials to make sure that no shortage of COVID essentials including oxygen is observed and a direction to set up an additional plant to produce 100 MT of liquid Oxygen in Hyderabad was also given.

Chief Minister KCR has additionally requested citizens to get treated in government hospitals and avail themselves facilities of free treatment. Amid complaints of shortage from several states, Telangana CM here highlighted the availability of beds, oxygen, food, and medicines in the Government hospitals.

Lockdown extension in Telangana

On Tuesday, the state Government ordered to extend the already existing lockdown restrictions in the state till May 30. The current lockdown that started on May 12 was supposed to end on May 22. The decision was taken with an aim to curb the current surge of the state. The extension advice was also given by other cabinet ministers.

CM Sri KCR has decided to extend the #lockdown in State up to 30 May, 2021 after speaking to the Cabinet colleagues over the phone and eliciting their opinion. Hon’ble CM instructed Chief Secretary @SomeshKumarIAS to issue necessary orders in this regard. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 18, 2021

Telangana COVID-19 cases

On a positive development, the state's health chief, G Srinivas Rao on Wednesday said that cases have come down by 50% in the last 18 days. On Tuesday, Telangana recorded fresh 3,982 Covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 5.36 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 27 people succumbed to the virus that took a toll to 3,012. The state has 48,110 active COVID-19 cases with 4,85,644 total recoveries. Meanwhile, the capital city of Hyderabad continues to report the highest fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.