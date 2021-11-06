Telangana Clocks 151 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Fresh COVID-19 infections in Telangana continue to hover below 200, with 151 new cases being recorded on Saturday, taking the tally to 6,72,203.

The death toll rose to 3,963 with two more deaths reported, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of new cases with 45 followed by Karimnagar district-16, a state government bulletin said.

Active cases stood at 3,838.

With 190 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 6,64,402, according to the bulletin.

Over 33,000 samples were tested today and cumulatively more than 2.77 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 7.45 lakh, the bulletin said.

