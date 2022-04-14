Telangana clocks 19 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday detected 19 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to 7,91,580.

No new fatality due to the viral infection was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll remained 4,111, a health department bulletin said.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 14.

Seventeen people recuperated from the infectious disease raising the cumulative recoveries till date to 7,87,234.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

The health department said 13,748 samples were tested on Thursday. The number of active cases were 235. PTI SJR KH ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)