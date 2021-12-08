Telangana Clocks 205 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Telangana on Wednesday reported 205 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,77,546, while the death toll rose to 4,002 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 79, followed by Hanumakonda (19) and Medchal Malkajgiri (14) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 185 people recovered from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries was 6,69,673.

The number of active cases was 3,871.

It said 38,085 samples were tested and the total number tested till date was 2,88,80,078.

The samples tested per million population were 7,75,929.

