Telangana Clocks 2,850 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Telangana on Tuesday reported 2,850 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 7,66,761 while the death toll rose to 4,091 with two more fatalities.

Recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases for the second consecutive day. The total recoveries in the state stood at 7,27,045 with 4,391 people being cured of the disease.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of daily cases with 859, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (173) and Rangareddy (157) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm.

The state had registered 2,861 new cases on Monday. Active cases stood at 35,625, the bulletin said.

A total of over 94,000 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number examined till date was over 3.22 crore. The samples tested per million population were over 8.65 lakh.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 94.82 per cent, respectively.

