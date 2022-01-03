Telangana Clocks 482 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Telangana on Monday reported 482 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,82,971, while the death toll rose to 4,031 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 294, followed by Ranga Reddy (55) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 212 people recovered from the infection on Monday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,74,892.

The number of active cases was 4,048, the bulletin said.

It said 38,362 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 2,97,97,619.

The samples tested per million population were 8,00,580.

