Telangana CM Orders Officials Not To Display His Photos On TSRTC Buses

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has issued a statement asking his pictures to be removed from the hoardings of the buses. The Chief Minister's office issued a statement on Tuesday for the same.

Cheap publicity not required

సరుకు రవాణా చేసే కార్గో బస్సులపై సీఎం కేసీఆర్ ఫోటో పెట్టడానికి ఆర్టీసీ ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నట్లు మీడియాలో ప్రచారం జరగడంపై సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ తప్పు పట్టారు. ఆర్టీసీ బస్సులను సరుకు రవాణాకు ఉపయోగించడం వల్ల ప్రజలకు సేవలు అందించడం, ఆర్టీసీ లాభాల్లో పయనించడం తన లక్ష్యం అన్నారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) February 4, 2020

The statement on Twitter read, "There are reports circulated in a section of media that the TSRTC is planning to display photographs of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on TSRTC cargo buses. He said his aim was to serve the people by utilizing RTC buses for freight and to take advantage of RTC profits. CM said that he does not want to publicize the photos on buses and that this proposal is not acceptable."

"The CM has clearly told the authorities that it is not their intention to promote the cheap scheme unless it is to serve the people through government schemes and programs. CMO special secretary Shri P. Rajasekhar Reddy sent a note to RTC MD. The Chief Minister has clearly indicated that the photo should not be taken on cargo buses," the statement added.

CM Rao stated that his aim was to ensure that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) was making profits and not cheap publicity.

In 2019, the TSRTC employees held a 52-day protest between 5 October and 25 November. At the end of the impasse between the government and the workers, CM Rao blames the unions and the Opposition parties.

The CM said, "We discussed in the cabinet today. All our ministers said (that) our government saved many organisations and provided food to many. What is that we do by throwing them (RTC workmen) on to the roads. We should give them a chance.. They said let us have a humanitarian approach. So, I am conveying to workmen on behalf of state government and RTC..we will give orders to RTC after this press conference..I am conveying the cabinet decision to you first. All of you join duty tomorrow morning happily."

