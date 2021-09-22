Telangana CM Asks Ministers To Table Proposals For Economic Recovery In Next Cabinet Meet

The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the state Transport Minister as well as the state Power Minister to present ideas in the upcoming Cabinet meeting in order to restore the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 outbreak, informed the Chief Minister's Office. As per ANI, during a top-level review conference held on Tuesday, under the leadership of the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan which is the official residence and primary workplace of the CM of Telangana, the transport minister, the Chairman of the Road Transport Corporations (RTC), along with other high officials urged the Chief Minister to provide assistance to RTC in resolving its financial crisis.

The Chief Minister was notified by RTC officials that since the price of diesel has climbed to Rs 22 per litre in the previous one and a half years, RTC has lost an excess of Rs 550 crore. They further said that, in addition to rising diesel and petrol price rates, RTC was also losing money due to rising prices for tyres, tubing, as well as other bus spare parts. The officials also mentioned that all of these higher expenditures are imposing an additional strain of Rs 600 crore on the Corporation.

State Transport and Power ministers talked about the financial crisis

As per Telangana Today, despite the State government's efforts to reinforce the RTC and bring it back to its full capacity, yet, the RTC had lost around Rs 3,000 crore in revenue as a result of the Covid epidemic and continuous lockdowns. The Corporation is losing up to Rs 90 crore every month in revenue from Hyderabad itself. A total number of 97 depots around the state are also working with losses.

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao has even interacted with Telangana Power Minister Jagadeesh Reddy and other authorities to address the state's energy situation. The officials of the state Power ministry claimed that, just like all the other industries, the electrical industry was suffering significant losses as a result of the COVID outbreak. The authorities further stated due to the fact that electricity tariffs had not been hiked in six years, they have no alternative but to raise the costs in order to get the power industry back in shape.

Including the RTC recommendations, Telangana CM stated that proposals for the Electricity Department will also be reviewed and a decision will be made at the next cabinet meeting.

(Image: PTI)