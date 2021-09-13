Telangana CM Asks Officials To Administer 3 Lakh COVID Vaccines Daily In Special Camps

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed state health department officials to organise a special drive to vaccinate three lakh people daily against the 2019 coronavirus. Rao held a high-level review meeting on the medical and health situation in Telengana and said that as the production of coronavirus vaccines have increased in the country, there is a possibility of the state getting its required supply.

According to government figures, there are 2.80 crore people above the age of 18 who are eligible for vaccination in the state. So far, 1.42 crore have been administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 53 lakh people have completed both doses. A total of 1.38 crore people in the state were yet to administer the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Chief Minister Rao said that though COVID-19 is under control in the state, the special vaccination drive should be taken up so that people do not suffer in the future due to the pandemic.

“In the special drive of vaccination of administering COVID vaccines to 3 lakh people in a day, Gram Sarpanches, MPTCS, Ward members, Gram Secretaries, MPPs, ZPTCs, and other public representatives should actively participate. MPDOs, MPOs, DLOs, DPOs, ZP CEOs, and other staff should coordinate, extend all the support to medical and health department and make the vaccination programme a success", Chief Minister Rao said.

The Telangana chief minister also instructed officials and public representatives to take measures to provide food and other facilities to the vaccination staff. Rao also instructed officials concerned to utilise schools, colleges, Rythu Vedikas and other government and private buildings as vaccination centres and set up tents to conduct vaccination camps.

Chief Minister Rao urged people to realise that the sooner they take the vaccination, the better it is for them. He instructed medical and health officials to be on high alert to help people to face any eventuality due to coronavirus or any other seasonal diseases and instructed the officials to set up oxygen plants and beds with oxygen supply.