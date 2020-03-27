Telangana CM Directs Local Bodies To Provide Adequate Support To Poor Amid Lockdown

To make sure that the poor people do not suffer during the 21-day pan-India lockdown, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday stated that he has directed all local government bodies to provide necessary facilities to the poor during the curfew.

"All the urban local bodies, municipal bodies, and district collectors have been advised to provide all the necessary facilities to the needy, daily wage and contract workers," Rao told reporters in Telangana.

The Telangana Chief Minister's office also took to their official Twitter handle and informed about Chief Minister KC Rao thanking the people of the state for adhering to the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown and also assured that the state machinery is fully prepared to break the transmission chain of the deadly Coronavirus.

India sees rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figures available on Friday, India has so far reported 724 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, 19 people have so far died. Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 88 new positive Coronavirus cases, which is the highest in a single day.

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

