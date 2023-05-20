Telangana CM Directs Officials To Organise Celebrations For 10th State Formation Day

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed officials to organise the grand celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the state's formation by involving all sections of people right from village level and showcasing the progress achieved in various sectors.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014.

Rao held a meeting with ministers and officials on the formation day celebrations, which begins on June 2. The opening ceremony of the 21-day long celebrations would be held at the new state secretariat on June 2.

He told the officials to organise the programmes from village level, conveying the achievements accomplished by the state government in every field, including agriculture and electricity and welfare, an official release said.

"Telangana which was once subjected to many insults is now emerging in a remarkable way. The state registered progress in every sector, including electricity, agriculture and irrigation and stood as an example for the country," the release quoted Rao as saying.

The development achieved in every sector should be conveyed to the people through various media, he said.