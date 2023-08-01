Telangana CM flags off 466 emergency vehicles in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday flagged off a fleet of 466 emergency vehicles at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad.

The new fleet of vehicles comprises 204 ambulances ('108' ambulance service), 228 'Amma Odi' vehicles (‘102’-- catering to pregnant women), and 34 hearse vehicles.

This momentous event marks a vital step in enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of emergency medical assistance for the people of Telangana, an official release said.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister T Harish Rao said since Telangana's formation the number of ambulances increased from 316 to 455 ambulances in the state.

He emphasised improved accessibility, with one vehicle (ambulance) now serving every 75,000 people, compared to the previous ratio of one for every one lakh people.

Praising the efficiency of healthcare initiatives, he said 'Amma Odi' is catering to 4,000 pregnant women daily and '108' ambulance service was serving 2,000 people every day.

With an aim to improve emergency response time, the average ambulance arrival time has been reduced from 30 minutes to just 15 minutes, ensuring a dynamic fleet position, the Minister said.

The government is establishing a 100-bed hospital in each constituency to enhance healthcare facilities for all residents, Harish Rao said adding efforts were on to make 50,000 beds available in government hospitals through the establishment of one medical college for each district, four TIMS, and Health City in Warangal.

The Minister further announced that the government will pay the cell phone bills ASHA worker and provide smartphones to newly appointed ASHA workers in Hyderabad.

Harish Rao also announced increase of salaries for '108' employees, the release said.

With the addition of 204 new ambulances, the state's fleet will increase to a total of 455 ('108' ambulances). Out of the current 426 ambulances ('108' ambulance) in service, 175 will be replaced with new ones, while 29 ambulances will be strategically deployed to address high-demand areas, the release said.

The government currently utilises 300 'Amma Odi' vehicles and of it 228 vehicles will be replaced with the new ones due to their aging condition, it said.

Additionally, the government will deploy 34 new hearse vehicles, replacing the aging ones, to provide free transportation of deceased individuals from government hospitals to their hometowns, the release added.