Telangana CM KCR Announces 30% Salary Hike For All Govt Employees, Extends Retirement Age

Under the 11th Pay Revision Commission(PRC), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared a 30% pay increase for all state government employees and teachers on Monday. According to the state government, the orders will be implemented from April 1, 2021. The government also announced that the retirement age for workers and teachers would be raised to 61 years.

KCR said, "I am happy to announce the good news to all state government employees and teachers that they will get 30 per cent fitment and to this effect, the orders will be implemented from April 1, 2021." He asserted that the government has decided to give a salary hike to a total of 9,17,797 employees, who are working as a part of government machinery, including outsourcing employees, contract employees, Home Guards, Asha Workers, SERP Employees, VRAs, VAOs, Vidya Volunteers, Anganwadis, Work charged, KGBV, Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan employees, Grant in Aid, daily wage and other employees. Employees' gratuity at retirement would be increased from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, said the Chief Minister.

Telangana CM noted, "The Corona disaster had shattered the state economy. Due to an unexpected fiscal deficit, the 11th pay revision was delayed. In the present scenario of a recuperating economy, we are revising the 11th pay scale in a better manner that will cover all the employees, teachers in the state." The CM also confirmed that employees between the ages of 75 and 70 would be eligible for a 15% increase in their pension. The government has also agreed to expand the family pension scheme to the family members of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) workers who died while on duty.

KCR expressed, "As per the assurance given in our last election manifesto, the government is happy to announce the enhancement of the retirement age limit to 61 years to the state government employees and teachers. With an aim to utilize the services of experienced employees I announce the enhancement of the retirement age limit and this decision will come into effect immediately. The government will facilitate inter-district transfers for government employee couples who work in different districts, so as to enable them to work in the same district."

He also mentioned that the government would allow teachers from Andhra Pradesh working in Telangana to return to their home state. The government has agreed to provide Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Women Workers with 180 days of paid maternity leave. CM added, "In view of inexhaustible relation the government is having with employees, the Telangana government is acting as employee’s friendly government. It respects the rights of all employees."

