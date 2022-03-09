Last Updated:

Telangana CM KCR Announces 91,142 Govt Jobs; Celebrations Begin Across State

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao during the assembly session on Wednesday announced a total of 91,142 job vacancies are to be filled up in the government.

General News
 
| Written By
Aneri Shah
Telangana CM KCR

Twitter@TelanganaCMO


Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the assembly session on Wednesday announced a total of 91,142 job vacancies are to be filled up in the government. All the job notifications will be issued from Wednesday onwards. Immediately after the announcement of filling job notifications, celebrations broke out across the state.

The total number of direct recruitment vacancies in the state government is 91,142 at present. After the regulations of 11,103 contractual personnel working against these vacancies, the net posts available for direct recruitment will be 80,039.

Telangana CM blames Andhra Pradesh for delay in recruitment process

KCR blamed the dispute raised by Andhra Pradesh and the center for the delay in the recruitment process. "The government has so far given notifications for 1.56 Lakh jobs and filled up 1.33 Lakh posts, while the filling up of around 23,000 posts is in process", he said.

READ | Telangana FM presents state Budget for 2022-23, accuses Centre of 'creating hurdles'

The Telangana CM further stated that the government has decided to increase the age limit by 10 years except for the police. Now the age limit will be 44 years for OC, 49 years for SC, ST BC, and 54 years for PH. In the meantime, KCR has directed the Chief Secretary to give promotions to the teachers as well.

READ | Telangana coal mine mishap: Rescue efforts continue

 

READ | COVID-19: Less than 100 new cases in Telangana
READ | India’s first 100% women-owned FLO industrial park inaugurated in Hyderabad, Telangana
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND