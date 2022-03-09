Telangana CM KCR Announces 91,142 Govt Jobs; Celebrations Begin Across State

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the assembly session on Wednesday announced a total of 91,142 job vacancies are to be filled up in the government. All the job notifications will be issued from Wednesday onwards. Immediately after the announcement of filling job notifications, celebrations broke out across the state.

The total number of direct recruitment vacancies in the state government is 91,142 at present. After the regulations of 11,103 contractual personnel working against these vacancies, the net posts available for direct recruitment will be 80,039.

There are 91,142 direct recruitment vacancies in the State. The services of 11,103 contract employees working against direct recruitment vacancies will be regularised. The recruitment process for the remaining vacancies of 80,039 would be taken up immediately: CM Sri KCR pic.twitter.com/XYML7ptono — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 9, 2022

Telangana CM blames Andhra Pradesh for delay in recruitment process

KCR blamed the dispute raised by Andhra Pradesh and the center for the delay in the recruitment process. "The government has so far given notifications for 1.56 Lakh jobs and filled up 1.33 Lakh posts, while the filling up of around 23,000 posts is in process", he said.

The Telangana CM further stated that the government has decided to increase the age limit by 10 years except for the police. Now the age limit will be 44 years for OC, 49 years for SC, ST BC, and 54 years for PH. In the meantime, KCR has directed the Chief Secretary to give promotions to the teachers as well.