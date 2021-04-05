Telangana CM KCR Announces Free Power To Caste-legacy Occupations: Barbers, Laundry & More

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Sunday that his government will provide up to 250 units of free electricity per month to barber shops, laundry shops, and dobhi ghats across the state, after examining the grievances by the Rajaka and Nayee Brahmin Associations across the state.

CM KCR mentioned that his government's purpose is to uplift the downtrodden sections in the state. He also said that the state government has been already implementing a number of schemes for their welfare. This move by the Telangana government is expected to help the artisans as it will most likely reduce the physical labour, as well as improve the financial position. This free power supply will come into effect from April 1, and is essentially meant at providing welfare for some occupations that are mainly caste-legacies.

KCR Govt To Procure Paddy Through 6,408 Centers

On March 29, The Chief Minister had announced that the government would procure Paddy through 6, 408 Centres in the villages all over the state due to the surge of the COVID-19 cases. KCR had also said that Paddy is cultivated in 52.76 Lakh acres and is expected that the yield would be 1.17 Crore Metric Tonnes of the coarse variety Paddy and 21 Lakh Metric Tonnes of the fine variety Paddy. He had also instructed the Water Resources Department Officials to ensure that water is supplied to the lands under the irrigation projects for a few more days so that the crops do not dry up. KCR had also asked officials to ensure that farmers get Minimum Support Price (MSP). The farmers should ensure that the moisture percentage is less and they should follow the conditions of the MSP and officials should be ready with 20 Crore Gunny Bags ready at the Procurement Centres.

Telangana's Covid battle

Telangana reported 1,097 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.13 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,723 with six more fatalities, the state government said on Monday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 302, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 138 and Rangareddy 116, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 4. The total number of cases stood at 3,13,237 while with 268 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,02,768. The state has 8,746 active cases and 43,070 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, over 1.04 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.80 lakh, the bulletin said, as per PTI.

