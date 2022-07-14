Telangana CM KCR Directs Officials To Be High Alert As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In State

As heavy rains inundated several areas in the northern parts of Telangana, cutting off access to villages, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a marathon review meeting on Wednesday and asked ministers, collectors, and government officials to remain alert to the flood situation.

KCR ordered the authorities to continue the immediate rescue measures in areas where the rivulets, reservoirs, and rivers are overflowing due to incessant heavy rains in the state. He directed the officials to work in coordination with all the departments to minimize the loss of life and property caused by floods.

In this meeting which started at midnight at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday, the Chief Minister reviewed the situation on flood and protection measures for about 6 hours and issued appropriate orders. Rao enquired the Irrigation Department about the inflow and outflow of various reservoirs like SSRSP in the wake of heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Krishna and Godavari rivers. He also inquired about the steps taken to evacuate the people to safe places in the flooded areas.

The Chief Minister gave instructions over the phone to anticipate the flood from the Upper Godavari in Maharashtra and take precautionary measures. He also inquired about the protective measures being taken by the concerned departments to prevent the problems of transportation and electricity due to floods.

Due to heavy waterlogging in the Kadem project, the authorities have evacuated 12 villages. KCR ordered local minister Indrakaran Reddy over the phone to take protective measures from there. He directed Special Chief Secretary Municipal Department Arvind Kumar to take immediate action in the river catchment area towns which are facing floods including Nirmal.

The CM further ordered Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy to take immediate steps to restore the national and state roads which are cut off due to floods. He asked the CS, Irrigation Officers, District Collectors, and SPs to take immediate measures to prevent any loss of life.

(With agency inputs)