Telangana CM KCR Directs Officials To Take Measures Against Those Destroying Forests

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday directed Collectors along with officials of the Forest and Police departments to identify and take strict action against the ones destroying forests. CM Rao further extended his help to innocent tribals who rely on the jungle to sustain their livelihood.

As per an official release by the government, the Chief Minister instructed District Collectors in the state to convene an all-party meeting in the district to solve 'Podu land' issues besides talking on the issue of protecting forest lands. Podu is a traditional system of cultivation used by tribals.

KCR urges public representatives to protect forests

The Telangana CM, KCR directed that there should be like-minded opinions from all-party leaders on providing ROFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) to those already engaged in Podu cultivation. CM Rao also recommended that village Sarpanches and other public representatives be encouraged to take up protection of forestland as a duty, the release said.

The Telangana CM also advised tribals involved in Podu cultivation within forests to be provided with an alternative government land nearby for cultivation and in case of no government land available, they should be provided with a land on the outer periphery of the forestland, it maintained.

Arrest farmers involved in ganja cultivation: Telangana CM

The CM has called officials to put into halt the 'Rhythu Bandhu', 'Rythu Bhima' schemes, and free power schemes to farmers indulging in the cultivation of ganja (cannabis) while ordering their arrest and marking them ineligible for such welfare schemes. The decision was taken following a rise in smuggling and seizures of huge quantities of the drug. People growing it (cannabis) in forest land would lose their cultivation pattas, he warned

Telangana CM KCR pledges to fight against centre for state's rights

Meanwhile, launching an attack at the Union Government over issues including GST and fuel prices, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) recently said that he was ready to fight with the Centre for the rights of the state. He also said that he was ready to join hands with anyone for it.

In a public meeting on Thursday, the Telangana CM said that Tamil Nadu CM Stalin had written a letter to him expressing concern over the attitude of the central government towards the states. KCR said that there was no difference between Congress and the BJP in their handling of the states.

KCR had stated, "The central government has taken away the taxes also in the name of GST. Now they want to take the petrol and diesel prices also into GST ambit. Not only us, but even the BJP ruling states have also opposed that."

"The Finance Minister recently held a meeting at Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister opposed the proposal of bringing petrol and diesel prices into the GST ambit. There is no difference between both these parties (BJP and Congress) in taking away the rights of the states and in preventing the states from working," he added.

"It was Jawahar Rojgar Yojna in Congress rule and it is Deen Dayal Yojna in BJP rule. Only names changed, but no difference in policy. We all should hold talks on such controversies. If needed, we will fight with the centre for the rights of the state," KCR further said.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: PTI/ANI)