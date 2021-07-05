Telangana CM KCR Holds Review Meeting On Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday spoke about the Kaleshwaram project. He said that the Kaleshwaram project was constructed by Telangana to overcome the famine conditions so that water is available in abundance for any season.

KCR review meeting on Sunday

A review meeting was held on Sunday by Telangana CM to discuss the irrigation projects in Karimnagar district. He also participated in several programs in Sircilla on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, R and B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar. The CM spoke on several issues in the meeting and addressed the issue of water scarcity during challenging seasons. He said,

To divert Godavari River waters to Telangana cultivated lands, projects constructed based on Pranahitha like Kaleshwaram project, reservoirs are giving good results. With many difficulties, irrigation water is lifted and made Telangana a fertile soil. There is a need to utilize the optimum level of Godavari river waters not only from Pranahitha but also from upper Yellampally where the water is available.

He added, "At the time of the famine, the importance of the Kaleshwaram project will be understood. We have constructed the project to overcome the famine conditions. Also, arrangements are made so that water is available in abundance in any season including the famine conditions. Now we have water available in our hands. How we utilize the water depends on our intelligence.”

The Kaleshwaram project

The Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) or the Kaleshwaram project is a multi-purpose irrigation project on Godavari River in Kaleshwaram, Telangana. The project has been designed for providing water for irrigation and drinking purposes in many districts in Telangana. The cost of the project is around 80,000 crore and can rise depending upon its construction. The massive project was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on June 21, 2019. The ceremony was held in Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, district near the borders of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The project is said to have the world's longest water tunnels, aqueducts, underground surge pools and biggest pumps.