Telangana CM KCR Instructs Officials To Conduct Fever Survey Amid Third COVID Wave Threat

Amid the threat of the third COVID wave, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has instructed Medical and Health officials to conduct a fever survey once again in the Corona affected areas in the state and asked health officials to implement a special scientific action plan. CM KCR observed that Corona had not been controlled fully in the neighboring states and hence the Corona effect has not been completely rooted out in the neighbouring districts.

CM KCR instructed that a team of senior Medical and Health department officials to visit the COVID-affected border areas on July 11 to 13. Officials to tour for three days and visit Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalguda, Nakrekal, Suryapet, Khammam, Dornakal, Huzurabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bellampalli, Godavari Khani, Sircilla, and Warangal and submit a report to the Cabinet after their tour. CM Rao wanted the officials to study at the ground level and analyse the reasons for the COVID spread in the districts and then prepare special preventive measures and action plans for the curtailment of the Corona spread.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said, “Not only in our country but also all over the world nobody knows what are the reasons for the Corona. It is becoming a problem without any solution. The government has no awareness on how to take preventive measures and to curtail its spread. Nobody knows which wave; variant will hit and when? Does nobody know how much it can spread? For any disease, if one finds the reason, it is easy to find a solution. We are unable to understand the reason for Corona, its symptoms, its entire form, and its consequences."

"Curtailing Corona became a very difficult task. The state Medical and health department should be on high alert under these difficult times. Find out new ways to control Corona. Take measures to protect people from the new variants and waves of Corona,” added K Chandrashekar Rao

With the reports of a third wave, medical and health department officials should be on a high alert and should be well prepared to face any situation. CM KCR wanted a study to be done on the COVID situation and measures taken to curtail it in West Bengal, Delhi, and Maharashtra. KCR also wanted the medical and health officials to do an exercise and be successful to find out what measures to be taken to control COVID. The CM wanted measures should be taken so that people compulsorily wear masks. He also urged the people to observe self-restraint and follow the COVID guidelines and cooperate with the government. He said Palle and Pattana Pragathi programs have brought in qualitative changes in sanitation and they also helped to curtail Corona spread.

