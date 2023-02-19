'Telangana CM KCR Is Scared Of Sharmila': YSRTP Chief After Detention & Release

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila interacted with the media after she was released following an arrest in Mahabubabad on Sunday, February 19 over allegations of making offensive remarks against BRS MLA Shankar Naik. In a strong statement, Sharmila stated that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is 'afraid' of her party.

Explaining her Saturday's arrest, she said, "The BRS gundas (goons) once again played the same ploy. Just like they attacked me in Narsampet, burnt my bus, destroyed our vehicle, created a law and order problem, arrested me, and brought me to Hyderabad. The same thing repeated today, except that geographically it was a different location, I don't see any difference at all."

She continued saying, "The whole reason all this happened is that K Chandrasekhar Rao is actually afraid of YSRTP, he fears Sharmila."

Attacking Shankar Naik she alleged that the BRS MLA has taken over a lot of lands (kabza). She also highlighted his previous controversial comments and asked if an MLA should talk like this. Further, she alleged that Shankar Naik's wife was the prime accused number in the land acquisition scam

Shankar Naik and BRS failed miserably in keeping promises

The YSRTP chief also hit out at BRS saying the party had made many promises, such as giving homes and employment to the people but miserably failed to deliver them. She said that because of BRS, her Padyatra had also been halted and also went on to claim that women aren't respected in Telangana."Telangana is the number one state in atrocities against women," the leader remarked.

"If he comes as an MLA and talks against us it is fine, but if we speak as MLAs against him then that's not fine. What kind of government is this when there's no action taken when there are so many scams and allegations leveled against these MLAs? They have been earning so much money but why no action, no investigation into the matter," she added.

'Mine was just a response', says Sharmila on derogatory comments

On being asked about her derogatory remarks and the charges under which she was booked, Sharmila said, "Mine was just a response. The word was actually used against me, the word 'eunuch' was used against me. The only thing I asked was, how am I a 'eunuch'?"

She added, "You are the one who did not keep the promise made to the people of Telangana, so if you did not keep your promise, then you are a 'eunuch' and not me is what I said."