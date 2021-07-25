Telangana CM KCR Lauds UNESCO 'world Heritage Site' Status To Ramappa Temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expressed happiness over the historic Ramappa Temple receiving UNESCO World Heritage site status. The temple is located at Palampet in the Mulugu district of Telangana.

"The Spiritual and cultural property developed by the Kakatiya Kings with a tremendous creativity, sculptural value has a very special place in the country's cultural heritage," Rao said in a statement.

He said under self-governance, the Telangana government is making all efforts to revive and restore its historical, spiritual, and proud cultural heritage.

KCR thanked UNESCO member Nations, Central Government for their support and also congratulated Telangana public representatives and officials for working to get world heritage status to the Ramappa Temple built by Kakatiya Recherla Rudrudu.

In a moment of pride for India, the Ramappa Temple was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Sunday. The decision in relation to the 13th-century temple was taken during the online meeting of the World Heritage Committee, where 17 countries voted for the inscription of the site. India, reportedly, had reached out to 24 countries whose representatives were to vote on the proposal.

Ramappa Temple heritage site

The Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet: "It gives me immense pleasure to share that UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Telangana. On behalf of the nation, particularly from the people of Telangana, I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and support."

PM Modi also extended his greetings to the people of Telangana and urged all the citizens to visit the majestic temple and get a first-hand experience of its grandeur.

Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.



The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple

Built by a Kakatiya General Recherla Rudra Reddy, during the period of the Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva, the Ramappa Temple is a Sivalayam, where Lord Ramalingeswara is worshipped. The temple is named after the sculptor Ramappa, who built it in reddish sandstone with columns of large brackets of black basalt structure, carved as mythical animals or female dancers or musicians. The structure stands majestically on a 6 ft high star-shaped platform and is a sight to behold.