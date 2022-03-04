Telangana CM KCR Meets Rakesh Tikait; To Give ₹3L To Kin Of Farmers Who Died During Stir

In a key development on Thursday, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao met BKU spokesperson and farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait during his Delhi visit. Along with Tikait, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy was also invited to the residence of the TRS supremo for lunch. On this occasion, Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar and TRS MP J Santosh Kumar were also present. As per Tikait, KCR promised him that the Telangana government will soon organise a function and provide Rs.3 lakh to the kin of every farmer who lost his life during the agitation against the three farm laws.

According to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the organization of which Tikait's farmer union was a part, at least 700 farmers passed away during the stir which lasted for nearly a year. On SKM's demand, the Haryana and the UP governments have consented to pay compensation to the families of the deceased farmers. KCR's latest move is perceived as another attempt to emerge as a pan-India leader amid his efforts to form a coalition of regional parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Farmers' agitation and rollback of laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 was aimed at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protected and empowered farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

While the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19, 2021. On the other hand, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. Amid the impending round of Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi announced the withdrawal of the agrarian laws on November 19, 2021.

Explaining the sequence of events leading to this decision, the PM said, "Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective". The laws were formally repealed in the Monsoon session of Parliament and the agitation was also suspended.