Telangana CM KCR Names State's New Secretariat After Dr. BR Ambedkar

In a major decision, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to name the new Telangana State Secretariat, which is under construction, after Bharat Ratna Dr Bababsaheb Ambedkar. CM KCR has issued instructions to the Government Chief Secretary to act in this regard.

On this occasion, CM KCR said, "It is a proud moment to all Telangana people that the state’s main administration headquarter - Secretariat is named after India’s Social Philosopher and highly intellectual Dr BR Ambedkar. This decision is exemplary for India. The Telangana government is moving forward by adhering the philosophy of Ambedkar that all the people of India should get equal respect in all fields. The aspiration of Ambedkar is embodied behind achieving Telangana a role model status in the country within a short time in the self-governance by promoting all sections of people at high level in the social, political, economic, and cultural fields. Because of incorporation of Article 3 in the Constitution by Dr Ambedkar, Telangana has been formed as separate state. State government is governing the state with human face for SC, ST, BC, minority, and women communities as well as poor upper caste people by implementing BR Ambedkar's constitutional spirit."

This decision to name the new Telangana state Secretariat after Babasaheb Ambedkar comes after AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi urged CM KCR to name New Secretariat Building of Telangana on Dr BR Ambedkar's name.

Earlier, the Telangana Assembly already adopted a unanimous resolution to name India's new Parliament building after Dr. Ambedkar as it is only a befitting honour to the architect of the India’s constitution. Soon, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will also write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same to consider Telangana Government’s demand to name Parliament building after BR Ambedkar.

