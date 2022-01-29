Telangana CM KCR Orders 1000-strong Special Cell & Action Plan To Curb Drug Menace

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that the State government is planning to revive the “Telangana Organised Crime Act” to check the use of drugs, ganja, and illicit liquor in the State and ordered a detachment of a thousand specially trained police personnel to function as a counter-intelligence wing to combat the menace.

During a meeting with Police and Excise officials to discuss ways to tackle the issue of drugs in the State, CM Rao also instructed the police officials to register 'Preventive Detention' cases against habitual drug peddlers. He also announced that the government would give awards, rewards, and promotions to the cops who successfully tackle the drugs problem in the State. The CM made it clear that no one should be spared in drug cases, however high and mighty the accused may be.

"Set up a counterintelligence cell with 1,000 police and excise personnel. The government will provide funds for the cell. Don’t spare anyone in controlling the drug menace. Don’t entertain any recommendations from any politician while dealing with drug cases,” he directed.

During the meeting, KCR stressed the need to curb the use of ganja, cocaine, and LCD, which he said were still in a nascent stage in the State. “If you do not nip it in the bud, the use of drugs may increase, which will ultimately damage the development taking place in the State,” he said. Asking officials to adopt innovative methods to crack down on drug peddling, Rao said “Controlling use of drugs should be considered a social responsibility.”

Suggesting a two-pronged strategy to the officials, he said, “First, identify the drug addicts and send them to de-addiction centers, with the help of their family members. Secondly, crush the drug supply network. Use modern weapons and completely eradicate the drug mafia,” he said.

'Follow Scotland Yard, get training from Punjab Police': NCR to officials

Rao also suggested that police officials follow the steps taken by the Scotland Yard police in controlling the drug mafia. He also advised the officials to get training from the Punjab police and assured full support from the government.

Adopting stringent action on the growing drug nexus in any region, KCR said, “If ganja is found more than five times in any village, then all the government subsidies would be canceled to that village. Plus, special funds and incentives would be given to drug-free villages. It is the responsibility of the villagers to see that ganja and drugs were not used in their villages,” the CM added.

Rao said that if any farmer is found to be cultivating ganja, the government would cancel 'Rythu Bandhu' and other subsidies to him. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was directed to bring necessary Acts in this direction. He also suggested conducting counseling sessions for students. “The forensic science lab too should be modernized. Some factories, which were shut down, are being turned into hucca centers and the officials should keep a tab on them,” KCR added.