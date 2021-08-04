Telangana: CM KCR Praised For Reinforcing Police System After New Police Station Opening

The Home Minister of Telangana, Mahmood Ali was joined by Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Telangana's Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Cinematography as well as Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to unveil the new Mahankali Traffic Police Station near Bible House in Secunderabad.

After the inauguration program, the Telangana home minister addressed the media by saying that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has strived to enhance the police system in Telangana for the protection and security of the people since the state's establishment.

He went on to say that Telangana's traffic police stations are being built in a very contemporary manner. The Traffic Automatic Signal System has produced a terrific outcome for road safety. The home minister even said that the police have been working efficiently and in a cordial way with the people of Telangana to ensure their safety and security.

He also stated that the state's law and order have been maintained since its establishment. Mahmood Ali claimed that the police had been effective in carrying out the ongoing Bonalu festival throughout the state. The minister further said that the SHE Teams had performed admirably.

ANI highlighted his point in which he said, "Earlier, whenever a festival arrived, people used to get afraid that curfew would be imposed."

Previous work of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

On Monday, Chief Minister KCR presented a 150-crore development package for the Assembly constituency of Nagarjunasagar.

CM Rao, who travelled by road while in Haliya, expressed unhappiness with the condition of the town and stated that more work had to be done. He stated that the municipalities of Haliya and Nandikonda, two of the newest in the state, will each receive 15 crores for upgrading facilities.

The Secretaries in the various departments of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Municipal Administration, and Roads and Buildings were directed by the Chief Minister to survey work and prepare work plans.

Under the Palle Pragathi and Pattanna Pragathi program, which began on July 1 alongside Telanganaku Haritha Haram where the state government would allocate Rs 2 million to each minister and Rs 1 crore to each district excluding Hyderabad for improving cities and villages.

Coronavirus Cases of Telangana

While talking about the Covid situation of the state, on Monday, Telangana reported 591 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities, bringing the total number of active cases to 8,819 in the state.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, there have been 6,45,997 cases reported, with 3,807 deaths. In the state, there are now 29 active containment zones, two of which are in Hyderabad. The majority of the containment zones in the state are in Jagtial and Karimnagar.

(Image Credit: PTI)