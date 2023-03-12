Last Updated:

Telangana CM KCR Taken To Hospital After Experiencing Abdominal Discomfort

The hospital administration says the CM has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, following which, necessary treatment has been started by the doctors.

Telangana

KCR taken to hospital after experiencing abdominal discomfort in Hyderabad. (Image: twitter/ @TelanganaCMO)


Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taken to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 12, morning after he experienced unexpected abdominal discomfort. 

CM KCR is undergoing treatment by a team of doctors who conducted all the necessary medical examinations. 

According to the hospital administration, he has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, following which necessary treatment was initiated by the doctors. However, all his other parameters are said to be functioning normally. 

A health bulletin has been released by the hospital administration, wherein Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy informed about KCR's health. 

It was stated in the health bulletin that Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao developed an abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning, following which he was examined by Dr D Nageshwar Reddy. At the hospital, Computed tomography (CT) and endoscopy were done and it was found that he has a small ulcer in the stomach. CM KCR is under close observation. 

