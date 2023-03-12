Telangana CM KCR Taken To Hospital After Experiencing Abdominal Discomfort

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taken to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 12, morning after he experienced unexpected abdominal discomfort.

CM KCR is undergoing treatment by a team of doctors who conducted all the necessary medical examinations.



According to the hospital administration, he has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, following which necessary treatment was initiated by the doctors. However, all his other parameters are said to be functioning normally.



A health bulletin has been released by the hospital administration, wherein Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy informed about KCR's health.

