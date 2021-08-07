Telangana: CM KCR Tells Officials To Protect State's Share In Godavari And Krishna Waters

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday reiterated that officials must strive to protect the interests of the state's agriculture and the long interests of the farmers in the state. As per ANI reports, in the high-level review meeting, Rao mentioned that there is no question of backtracking on the issue of sharing water of the Godavari and Krishna rivers. The concerned officials were asked to strongly put forth their arguments on behalf of the state in upcoming board meetings.

The meeting comes as no surprise after the Central Government fixed the jurisdiction of the Krishna Godavari Boards through a gazette notification. The meeting also noted the contents of the Centre's gazette notification.

CM urges officials to protect the state's interests

Telangana Government's meeting held an in-depth review of the verdicts given by Bachawat Tribunal and Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on the rightful and legal share of allocation of waters as a right to Telangana. The meeting also discussed at length the allocation of water for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the Godavari and Krishna Rivers. With this, the officials have decided to come together again on Sunday, August 8.

Telangana skips joint meeting

The first joint meeting of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), held earlier on August 3, didn't make a significant difference as Telangana Government skipped the meeting, whereas the Andhra Pradesh Government sought the Centre's clarification on the procedures and projects related to the implementation of the Jal Shakti Ministry gazette notification.

As per reports, GRMB member-secretary BP Pandey led the meeting, which included members of both the GRMB and the KRMB. The meeting was also attended by the managing directors of Andhra Pradesh (AP) TRANSCO and GENCO, as well as senior officials from the Irrigation Department. Following that, the AP officials demanded clarification on the irrigation projects mentioned in the notification as well as their implementation stating certain aspects would be delayed till then.

The central committee has been constituted to carry out the Jal Shakti Ministry's gazette notification, which aims to bring together 107 irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the GRMB and KRMB's jurisdiction. The operations are stated to take effect from October 14, post which the respective authorities will oversee activities in each state.

The Telangana government has been vocal about its opposition to the Centre's gazette notification, mentioning that it harms the state's interests. The state's CM has made scathing comments on the Centre, stating it is anti-Telangana, while Andhra Pradesh is practising "dadagiri" by building illegal projects at the Krishna River.

