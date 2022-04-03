Telangana CM KCR To Meet Opposition Leaders In Delhi Soon Amid Tussle With Centre On Paddy

Amid Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s ongoing tussle with the centre over procurement of paddy from the state, he is expected to visit political leaders in the national capital. As per ANI sources, TRS Chief is likely to visit Delhi soon along with his wife and daughter. He will be meeting the leaders of the opposition parties to deliberate on national politics.

TRS Supremo, who has been vociferously condemning the BJP government at the centre over the past few months, is seeking to cobble a united opposition front by bringing together like-minded parties. K Chandrashekar Rao has been meeting several opposition leaders in his efforts to patch an anti-BJP alliance. However, he has never acknowledged this openly.

Earlier, he had met Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar during his February visit to Mumbai.

TRS to launch protests against Centre

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced that the party would stage a five-pronged protest against the Centre's stance on the state’s paddy procurement.

"TRS party has come up with an action plan against the Centre and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. On April 4, protests will be held at all Mandal headquarters in the state. On April 6, TRS workers will hold 'Rasta roko' on the National Highways leading to Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Vijaywada," TRS working president had said.

"On April 7, protests will be held with lakhs of farmers at all district headquarters except Hyderabad. On April 8, every farmer will hoist a black flag across 12,769 panchayats in the state. On April 11, TRS ministers and public representatives will hold protests and the party MPs will voice their opposition in Parliament,” he added.

Union govt assures procurement of Telangana'a excess rice produce

It is pertinent to note that a few weeks ago Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal had assured Telangana that the central government will continue to procure an excess stock of raw rice from the state on the basis of predetermined and specified quality standards by the Food Corporation of India.

Goyal had informed that in 2014-15, Rs 3391 crore was paid as MSP of paddy to farmers of Telangana. However, in 2020-21, the Union government paid Rs 26,610 crores as paddy MSP to the farmers of Telangana.

“The Central Government stands committed to buy whatever excess stocks are there in Telangana, after their own consumption, in the form of raw rice and as per the quality specified by Food Corporation of India (FCI), as per the MoU with the Centre, as was committed by the state government in writing to the union government,” Piyush Goyal stated.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI