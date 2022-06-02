Telangana CM Kickstarts State's Formation Day Celebrations; PM Modi Sends His Greetings

On the occasion of "Telangana Formation Day" on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao kickstarted the celebration to commemorate the state's 8th anniversary, by hoisting the national flag and later addressing a public gathering at Public Gardens in Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attends an event to mark the state formation day in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/6A4caF1crw — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, CM KCR stated that the formation of a new state, Telangana, was made possible by people's sacrifices and that the state was built in the same spirit. "Telangana has continued to prosper and has served as a model for the rest of the country," he remarked.

Adding further the Telangana Chief Minister said that the state has registered a qualitative growth in various sectors like agriculture, irrigation, power, education, health, etc. The awards and rewards announced by the Union Government and other national and international agencies are a testimony to the state's development, KCR said.

'People of Telangana are synonymous with hard work': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the formation day of Telangana, greeted the people of the state and prayed for the well-being of the people of Telangana. Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi said, "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states’ Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world-renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana."

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states’s Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovid also greeted the people of Telangana on the 8th anniversary of its formation and said that blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfil people's aspirations," President Kovind said in his tweet.

Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfil people's aspirations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture will organise "Telangana Formation Day" celebrations at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi on Thursday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Minister of Culture G Kisan Reddy and Meenakshi Lekhi will be the guests at the event.

Telangana Formation Day: History of the Telangana region

The Nizams first started the use of the word Telangana from 1724 to1948 to differentiate between Marathi speaking kingdoms of their region. Post the Nizams, the Satvahanas ruled the region from around 230 BC to 220 AD. Then the Kakatiyas reigned around the region in 1083-1203 when Warangal was declared the capital of the region. Warangal was then attacked by Allaudin Khilji's general Malik Kafur in 1309 AD. Post which till 1687, the region was under Delhi Sultanate. Nizam-ul-Mulk Asif Jah (from the Asif Jahin Nizam dynasty) established freedom in 1799. In 1769, he made Hyderabad the capital of his empire. Till 1946, the region remained under the alliance of the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

After India's Independence in 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel requested the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Osman Ali Khan, to join the Indian Union which was refused several times. But on 17 September 1948, the Indian army annexed Hyderabad and the Nizam finally surrendered to Sardar Patel and Hyderabad state acceded to the Indian Union.

In 2013, the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh cleared the bill in both the Houses of Parliament. In April 2014, after general elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi was regarded victorious and thus formed the state government in Telangana. K Chandrashekar Rao was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Telangana. The Telangana state was formally inaugurated on 2 June 2014, post which the day is celebrated as the 'State Formation day'.